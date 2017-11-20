Tax and Revenue agent schemed, pocketed money from business owner

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was supposed to collect taxes from businesses who owed the state, but instead of doing his job, he admitted to pocketing the money.

A now former employee with the State Tax and Revenue Department has pleaded guilty to scheming a New Mexico business owner out of thousands of dollars.

Wayne Thurber opened Dos Amigos Angleres back in October 2016.

As a small business specializing in fly fishing, he said it wasn’t out of the ordinary to fall behind on bills.

“Every now and then we get behind on the tax situation,” said Thurber.

That’s when State Revenue Agent, Larry Mendoza, stepped in.

“Threatening constantly, my business, me personally, over a few years,” said Thurber.

In February, Mendoza offered Thurber a deal saying he could help Thurber through a consulting service by lowering the amount of taxes owed. In return for those services, Mendoza said he would need to be paid.

“I said how do you want this paid? He said by cash and he threw his arms up in the air and said call me Mr. Cash,” said Thurber.

Sensing something was not right, Thurber went straight to the FBI.

“It was pretty obvious it was extortion I mean this is a State Revenue agent,” said Thurber.

After months of being followed and tracked by the FBI, Mendoza admitted on Friday, that as a state employee who was supposed to collect taxes for the Tax and Revenue Department, he instead pocketed a total of $2,500 for his own personal benefit.

On top of that, he admitted to reducing the $43,000 worth of taxes Thurber owed by $8,000 in his work computer.

Thurber recalls the day Mendoza was taken down.

“He accepts the money, I count it in front of him, he accepts the money, stuffs it in his coat pocket, walks out the door and the FBI grabs him in the alley,” he said.

The Tax and Revenue Department says since this investigation, they have reviewed their internal processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

This isn’t the first time the department has gone through problems. Last year, Demesia Padilla, the Secretary of Tax and Revenue, resigned after she was accused of embezzlement and tax evasion.

