Suspect killed in crash while fleeing from officers

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say a suspect was killed in a crash while fleeing from officers.

Thursday night, State Police say one of their officers witness a car take off from a Los Lunas police officer who had pulled the car over.

The State Police officer went after the car, which crashed into two other vehicles at Main Street and Carson Drive.

The fleeing driver was killed.

He has been identified as Roberto Gonzales of Los Lunas, who police say was wanted on stolen vehicle charges.

A woman in the car with Gonzales was injured. She is now in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The other drivers were not seriously hurt.

