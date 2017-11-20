Support RMHC with Southern Living Cookbook

It’s something Ronald McDonald House Charities see every day – children healing because they’re surrounded by their families. While RMHC-NM may not be able to make the medicine taste better or erase the pain of a much-needed treatment, they have helped lessen the burden for more than 35,000 families whose children are hospitalized or receiving treatment for an illness or injury by providing temporary affordable lodging. In addition, the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital provide quality respite services and receive over 17,000 visits annually.

You can support this organization simply by purchasing the Southern Living Holiday Cookbook now at participating Dillard’s throughout New Mexico. Proceeds will go to help families in dire need of support during their most difficult times.

For more information, visit RMHC-NM.org.

