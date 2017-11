ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are getting in touch with their lighter side to raise awareness about holiday safety.

The department released a video on how to make “safety soup,” offering a “recipe” for a safe, fun holiday road trip.

On top of good planning, the “safety chef” also peppers in good tires and seatbelts, as well as following the rules of the road.

Of course, one ingredient you don’t want in your safety soup is alcohol.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps