Spanish Winter Market Returns to NHCC

A local festival is offering authentic 400-year-old traditions and innovative Spanish Colonial style artwork made by New Mexico artists.

Come and join this Hispanic festival including art, local music, food, demonstrations and more. Interact personally with extraordinary artists, learn about their traditions; and take home a special purchase to add to a collection or give as a gift.

Winter Spanish Market runs December 2-3 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

For more information, call 505-982-2226, or go to SpanishColonial.org.

