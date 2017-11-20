PNM introduces new technology to protect customers

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From cyber hacking to power outages, electricity has plenty of vulnerabilities. So this winter, PNM is making changes to protect its customers.

The company recently introduced new technology to parts of the state’s grid. It allows workers to find what’s causing power outages remotely, so they can get your power back on more quickly.

PNM is also upgrading its firewalls and cyber security to better protect the major organizations it serves.

“That not only includes the federal government, the state government and local communities, and so our goal is to protect our power and keep it up,” said Bill Watkins, PNM Cyber Security Coordinator.

PNM is hoping to roll out the improvements across the state.

