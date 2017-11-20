Plea deal in the works for teen charged in deadly DWI crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A plea deal is in the works for a teen charged with killing a woman in a drunk driving crash.

Luke Griffin is accused of driving drunk on I-25 and rear-ending another car on the San Felipe Pueblo. He faces more than 20 years in prison.

Griffin is being held without bond until his potential plea hearing and sentencing next month. He was 18 at the time. Police said he was three times the legal drinking limit when the crash happened in February.

A Colorado woman in the other car, Corrina Vaden, was killed. Two others in the car were severely injured. While out on bond, Griffin was monitored by GPS and court documents say he tested positive for drugs and alcohol.

Earlier this month, there was a motion to put him back behind bars stating Griffin tested positive for drugs a second time.

After that, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He’s been in custody since Nov. 8. Monday, at what was supposed to be a conditions of release hearing, the state and defense were all in agreement on Griffin’s jail status.

“The defendant is not contesting being held without bond and so with that, I would just ask the court to hold Mr.Griffin without bond until trial,” said Defense Attorney Thomas Clark.

Judge Lewis McDonald set Griffin’s plea hearing for Dec. 11 and sentencing for Dec. 15. The terms of Griffin’s deal are still being negotiated and no paperwork has been filed.

The teen could face more than 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide and six years for the other charges.

