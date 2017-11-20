November 20th Morning Rush: BCSO to release more information on North Valley deputy-involved shooting

1. New information will be released today about another BCSO shooting from earlier this month. It happened ten days ago at a mobile home in the North Valley. Deputies say a man called them saying his son pointed a gun in his face. Deputies tried talking with the suspect until they say he barricaded himself in the trailer and moved objects, including a mattress, in front of the windows and door. They say he started shooting. Four deputies shot back. The suspect’s name has not been released. No deputies were hurt. More information could be released during a news conference Monday set for 1:30 p.m.

Full Story: Father, son dispute ends in deputy-involved shooting

2. Despite the upcoming holiday, more discussion is likely to happen this week on Capitol Hill over tax reform. Over the weekend, White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told CBS the Trump Administration wants the tax bill to be passed by both chambers, with or without repeal of the Obamacare individual insurance mandate. The House passed its version of tax reform last week that doesn’t include a repeal. The Senate version does. Senators are scheduled to debate the House bill after Thanksgiving.

Full Story: Mixed signals sent on fate of tax bill’s health provision

3. A cold start to the day with most of us waking up to temperatures at or below freezing. The good news is temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon, leaving most of us in the 50s, 60s and 70s late day.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. The city wants a federal judge to clarify an order that accuses local officials of manipulating police body camera video. According to the Albuquerque Journal, City Attorney Jessica Hernandez filed a notice on Friday saying the city shared the same amount of footage with the court and media. Last week, a judge ruled the way Federal Monitor Ginger was recorded was unacceptable and borders on obstruction of the reform process. Ginger was appointed after the feds found a pattern of excessive force at APD.

Full Story: Albuquerque seeks clarification of ruling on police video

5.Thanksgiving is just a few days away – and 300 care packages are on their way to troops serving overseas. One local group spent the weekend making sure service members spending the holidays alone don’t get left out. A New Mexico Blue Star Mother’s group packed each box with essentials like toiletries, treats like Girl Scout Cookies and candy, and holiday cards from local kids.

Full Story: Volunteers help local Blue Star Mothers pack holiday boxes for troops

Morning’s Top Stories