New details about dispute that led to deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about what led up to a deputy-involved shooting earlier this month.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says it started when an 87-year-old man called 911 the morning of Nov. 10, saying his son Matthew Scudero woke him up by putting a gun in his mouth.

When deputies arrived at the mobile home park on Second Street near Alameda, the sheriff says Scudero was shouting and threatening them.

“At this point, Scadero began breaking glass with his bare hands and started throwing glass at deputies,” Sheriff Gonzales said.

Deputies say he eventually holed up in the house before shooting at deputies. Five deputies returned fire, killing him.

Just two days before, Scudero had been arrested, then released for battery.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says he also had arrest warrants out of Florida, including one for aggravated assault.

Scudero’s family says he suffered from mental illness.

For all five deputies who opened fire, this is their first shooting on the job.

