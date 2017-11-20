Mayor-elect Tim Keller lays out transition plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, Mayor-elect Tim Keller laid out his plan for the city’s transition to the new administration, including what he will do with the Albuquerque Police Department.

“We will have a national search for a full-time chief, but you can’t do that right away,” Keller said.

Keller says he will appoint an interim chief who will start Dec. 1, alongside him. He says that person will be local, but does not already work at APD.

Outside the department, he and his transition team will take the next couple of months to look at who they will keep at City Hall and who to replace.

Keller says he’s looking to make that process open to the public. He has an office at City Hall people can visit. They can also email, send their resumes and ask questions.

