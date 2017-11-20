Matheson Park evacuated after heater sets off fire alarm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matheson Park Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning due to a fire alarm going off in the gym.
The evacuation was lifted by 8:42 a.m.
Matherson Park said the alarm was set off when the heater kicked on.
