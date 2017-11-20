Matheson Park evacuated after heater sets off fire alarm

By Published: Updated:
Fire Alarm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Matheson Park Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning due to a fire alarm going off in the gym.

The evacuation was lifted by 8:42 a.m.

Matherson Park said the alarm was set off when the heater kicked on.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s