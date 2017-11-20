High pressure will build in across the southwest over the next few days. The result will be sunny skies and unseasonably mild temperatures. Highs will top out in the high 60s by Thanksgiving Day. There are absolutely no storms on the horizon as our dry La Niña fall continues.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast
