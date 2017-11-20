Local shelters ask for holiday season donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Animal Shelters are asking for donations this holiday seasons.

Operation Silent Night has kicked off and shelters are collecting blankets, toys and treats for pets through Dec. 24.

You can also order items through Amazon Smile, and a percent of the cost will go to Kennel Kompadres.

They say items are especially important this time of year to keep animals warm over the winter months.

“”This past year, we had 15,000 animals come into our shelter and we go through a lot of towels, blankets, obviously beds,” said Desiree Template of Animal Welfare.

