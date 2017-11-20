Local shelters ask for holiday season donations

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Animal Shelters are asking for donations this holiday seasons.

Operation Silent Night has kicked off and shelters are collecting blankets, toys and treats for pets through Dec. 24.

You can also order items through Amazon Smile, and a percent of the cost will go to Kennel Kompadres.

They say items are especially important this time of year to keep animals warm over the winter months.

“”This past year, we had 15,000 animals come into our shelter and we go through a lot of towels, blankets, obviously beds,” said Desiree Template of Animal Welfare.

For a full list of locations, click here. 

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s