Lobo women’s cross country national championship win was ‘like a rollercoaster’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joe Franklin and his Lobo women’s cross country team wrapped up their second NCAA Championship in three years Saturday, and nothing about it was easy — especially watching the whole day unfold.

“Thirteen minutes into the race, there was about seven minutes left, we are ten points behind. The next check point was with three minutes left, roughly three minutes left we were two points ahead,” said Lobo head coach Joe Franklin. “Our coaches right now are exhausted. This one was stressful.”

The Lobos got another solid performance from sophomore Ednah Kurgat to help clinch the win.

“Celebration was overwhelming,” said Kurgat. “We didn’t have something… to say. We just kept crying and shouting.”

Franklin is very proud of his team that just continues to add to their already lengthy resume of success.

“These teams are starting to accomplish things that are very special,” said Franklin.

Only eight percent of the teams make the national championship. To put that in perspective, 20 percent of basketball teams make the tournament, 60 percent of football teams make a bowl game. So the cream, it’s been filtered, and it’s a tough race to make and they did a great job.”

The competition can expect Nelson and his Lobos to be just as talented next season. They return everyone except two of the top seven runners.

“The future is bright, ” said Franklin. “The goal is to be top 10 and try to get to the line healthy in November.”