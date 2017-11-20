Lobo men’s basketball hopes to rebound in more ways than one

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team would love a win Tuesday to rebound from their first lost. They would also love to rebound on the court when they face Tennessee Tech Tuesday. The Lobos were doubled up on the glass in the their first loss of the season at New Mexico state last Friday 50-25.

Coach Weir said Monday that an emphasis will be put on rebounding the ball. “You know you just always want to do the best with what you have and right now that’s the guys we have and we have to do a better job as a team of boxing out,” said Weir. “New Mexico State exploited what became a real weakness and we got to make sure we clean that up.”

The Lobos will face a 3-1 team in Tennessee Tech that is undersized, but can shoot the three well. Weir said the Golden Eagles out of the Ohio Valley Conference is also an experienced bunch. “They will do some things similar to New Mexico Stat,e from a defensive perspective, with some pressures and denials, things from the half court,” said Weir. “They can probably shoot it a little bit better.”

The Lobos are a team of newcomers with a new coach and appear to still be working on their chemistry. They could get one of their big men back soon. Connor MacDougall has missed three games with a bad ankle. The six foot nine forward had the boot removed off of his injured leg Monday and is getting closer to being full speed. The Lobos and Tennessee Tech have a 7pm start time at Dreamstyle Arena Tuesday night.