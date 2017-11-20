License plate wall commemorating Route 66 moved to Moriarty

By Published:

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A mobile attraction celebrating Route 66 has found a new home in Moriarty.

The license plate wall was supposed to sit at a former gas station at the intersection of Route 66 and Mountain Valley Road to be a tourist attraction and picture spot.

However, that location proved to be a challenge, so now the wall is stationed at the Lewis Antique Auto and Toy Museum in Moriarty. That is, when it’s not making appearances at local parades and festivals.

The group, Retro 66, which is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Mother Road, raised the money for the project.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s