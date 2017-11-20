License plate wall commemorating Route 66 moved to Moriarty

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A mobile attraction celebrating Route 66 has found a new home in Moriarty.

The license plate wall was supposed to sit at a former gas station at the intersection of Route 66 and Mountain Valley Road to be a tourist attraction and picture spot.

However, that location proved to be a challenge, so now the wall is stationed at the Lewis Antique Auto and Toy Museum in Moriarty. That is, when it’s not making appearances at local parades and festivals.

The group, Retro 66, which is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Mother Road, raised the money for the project.

