Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with most of us waking up to temperatures at or below freezing. The good news is temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon, leaving most of us in the 50s, 60s and 70s late day. High clouds will filter today’s sunshine but no rain or snow is expected within statelines. High pressure to our west will keep the storm track well to the north today… but expect the return of the winds! Breezy to windy conditions will be found within central and eastern NM – a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the Central Mountains and east-central NM from 10AM-6PM for strong winds (W/NW 20-25mph) and low humidity (<10%).

TUESDAY: Even warmer! Temperatures will climb ~5° above Monday’s temps – expect highs in the Albuquerque-metro area to climb well into the 60s. Sunshine and high clouds will once again blanket the state… with nothing in the way of rain or snow. Breezy to windy conditions will continue across the eastern half of the state.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will continue to warm with highs climbing well into the 60s and 70s across New Mexico. Sunshine and high clouds will cover the area with another dry, rain-free day on tap.