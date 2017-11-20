John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

It’s going to be a fairly quiet week across New Mexico as a ridge of high pressure sitting in the upper levels to our west dominates our weather. At the surface, a cold front will move into the northeast Tuesday, cooling temperatures there. Breezy conditions will develop across east and central sections. The cooler air works into the southeast Wednesday while the rest of the state warms up.

Thanksgiving Day will feature plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures. The quiet weather continues into the weekend. Another storm system will pass to our north early next week, kicking up the winds. Unfortunately, the next possible storm system to impact the state won’t arrive until at least the first weekend of December.