Governor announces results of DWI court monitoring system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, the governor announced the result of a court monitoring system designed to make sure DWI offenders aren’t getting off too easily.

Over the last year, 1,106 cases were monitored. The court monitors report 36 percent of those cases were dismissed for reasons including officers or witnesses not appearing, and also and because of the exclusion of testimony or evidence.

McKinley County had the highest dismissal rate at 48 percent, Bernalillo County followed at 45 percent.

Officials say one way to curb these numbers is to add paralegals to District Attorney’s Offices to help better prepare for cases.

“Two counties have requested funding. Bernalillo County, they have requested approximately $300,000 to help staff their DA’s Office to prepare paralegals and those types of services. Same thing with McKinley County. They’ve requested $100,000,” said Mike Sandoval with the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Both Bernalillo and McKinely counties will be get that additional funding. You can follow the progress of the monitoring program on the Twitter account, NMDWI Watch. 

