Former Dallas Cowboy Terry Glenn dies in car accident

(KXAN) – Former Dallas Cowboy Terry Glenn died early Monday morning from injuries sustained in a car accident. Glenn was 43-years-old.

According to SportsDay, Glenn was pronounced dead at Parkland Memorial Hospital around 12:00 a.m. Details concerning the crash were not immediately known.

Glenn was plucked by the New England Patriots with the 7th pick of the 1996 NFL Draft. He spent five season in New England. Prior to the 2002 season, Glenn was traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two draft picks. The Packers then traded Glenn to the Cowboys in 2003. In 2005 and 2006, Glenn recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. In 2008, the Cowboys released Glenn due to health concerns regarding his knee. He had not signed an injury clause.