Former Clovis PE teacher arrested for fourth DWI

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The elementary school PE teacher from Clovis arrested in September for DWI and drugs has been arrested again for the very same thing.

Stephen Whittenberg was found inside his car that was crashed into a ditch last week.

Investigators say he was still in the driver’s seat with his foot on the gas pedal, he smelled of alcohol, and there was marijuana in the car.

Whittenberg was also arrested at the end of September after he stopped in the middle of the road. Students recognized him and tried to help him.

When police arrived, things went bad quickly. Whittenberg dragged a police officer, knocking over mailboxes and finally slamming into an officer’s cruiser.

That was Whittenberg’s third DWI. This is his fourth.

Clovis schools says Whittenberg is no longer an employee. He resigned last month.

