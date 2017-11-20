Family holds out hope for missing Albuquerque hunter; forms search parties

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, an Albuquerque man went missing during a family hunting trip near Pecos. Now the family is asking for help.

“I’ve been worried but I have confidence in him,” Darcy Vigil said. “He taught me everything I know and we refuse to just think the worse. He needs to come home.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, New Mexico State Police sent out a news release about a missing person. That person was 50-year-old Stanley Vigil.

Vigil said her brother went missing two days before that while on a hunting trip with family near Barrillas Peak. It’s about 16 miles east of Pecos and an area Vigil says her brother knows well.

According to Vigil, the group of cousins were driving when her brother spotted a deer.

“He jumps out and he goes after the deer. They park the truck, get out and then the elements change. They got sleet and snow and lots of fog,” Vigil said.

Vigil said moments later the group heard two guns shots.

“They figured, ‘Oh. He got it,’ but he didn’t come out. So they started yelling his name and even shot their guns to get a reaction and he shot back, but this time it was further away,” she said.

Stanley Vigil never returned.

The family is relying on a photo captured on a surveillance camera outside a nearby ranch called “Diamond Ranch.” It was taken the following night around 9:30 p.m. That same night, Vigil said a homeowner near San Juan told them a man came to her door asking for help, but she turned him away.

“It’s late at night, a stranger is at her door, I believe there may have been kids in the home. I mean depending on who you are, it’s kind of weird and strange,” she said.

State Police have suspended their search, saying investigators have exhausted all their leads.

Still, Vigil said family and friends won’t give up. She said family has come in from out of town and taken off from work to conduct their own search.

“It’s overwhelming the love we’ve seen and we couldn’t be getting through this without them,” Vigil said. “If anyone has any information even if they don’t think it’s going to be crucial or just a rumor, it might not be.”

Stanley Vigil was last seen wearing a yellow vest, long sleeve blue Wrangler shirt and blue jeans.

