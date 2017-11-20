Espanola teacher accused of sexual assault to appear in court

Published:

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico elementary school teacher accused of molesting his students is expected to appear in court to possibly change his plea.

61-year-old Gary Gregor is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls while working at Fairview Elementary in Espanola.

Gregor originally pleaded not guilty, and his trial was set for January.

It is unclear whether Gregor is expected to take a plea deal.

The Espanola School District has shelled out more than $7 million settling lawsuits with alleged victims’ families.

One other lawsuit is still pending.

