Cowboys' playoff hopes rest on winning without Elliott

FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys may not have any realistic playoff hopes remaining by the time suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott returns for the final two games of the regular season.

If the defending NFC East champs are to stay in the postseason picture, they probably have to win at least three games without last year’s NFL rushing leader, who has four games left in a six-game ban for alleged domestic violence.

The Cowboys (5-5) have been outscored 47-0 in the second half of consecutive losses without Elliott, including 30-0 by Philadelphia on Sunday night as the Eagles all but wrapped up the division title with a 37-9 victory.