Competency of local killer John Hyde back on the table

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The competency of John Hyde will be back on the table soon.

He has been in the state mental hospital for the last 12 years for killing five people in one day in Albuquerque.

Up until this point, Hyde has been ruled incompetent to stand trial, so instead, he was sentenced to 179 years in the state mental hospital or until he can become competent to stand trial.

Police say Hyde started his killing spree on an August morning in 2005, killing DOT worker Ben Lopez, who was working at the warehouse on West Central.

He then went to a motorcycle shop on Central and killed employees David Fisher and Garret Iverson.

Then he ambushed police officers Richard Smith and Michael King, as they tried to take Hyde in for a mental health evaluation.

Monday, Hyde’s attorneys and prosecutors met to talk about the future of the case.

The goal is to bring Hyde to competence so that he can stand trial.

If that can happen and he is convicted, he could be sent to prison instead of the state hospital.

