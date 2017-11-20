Candlelight vigil to be held for homicide victims and their families

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Many are expected to gather in Civic Plaza for a vigil to remember those killed throughout New Mexico.

Those who were killed weren’t the only victims; they will also honor the families left behind.

Organizers say they will fill Civic Plaza with candles in hand. The names of those killed will be read out loud, including Jayden Chavez-Silver, Lilly Garcia, Steven Gerecke and many others.

Through the tears, they hope this event will spark change in a state at a time when Albuquerque just recorded its highest number of murders in 20 years, according to the Journal.

“Remembrance Memorial for Homicide Survivors” is the start of a month-long effort to educate the public on how homicides affect families and the community.

The event was organized by Nicole Chavez-Lucero, mother of Jayden Chavez-Silver, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2015.

Chavez-Lucero is looking to use hers, as well as other homicide victim’s tragedies, to inform, influence and impact policy.

That is why they are also asking for lawmakers to attend the inaugural event. She says awareness is essential to stopping cycles of revenge violence, which she hopes will lead to peace in our state.

Governor Susana Martinez along with District Attorney Raul Torres, Chief Gordon Eden and victim advocates are expected to be at the Monday night memorial.

Chavez-Lucero is asking for people to send the names of loved ones to be read during the vigil to ROBDNEWMEXICO@GMAIL.COM

The memorial starts at 6 p.m. Monday night.

