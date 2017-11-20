Albuquerque Whole Foods gets new Amazon lockers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can now kill two birds with one stone while grocery shopping at one Albuquerque Whole Foods.

Amazon lockers have been put up at the Whole Foods on Wyoming and Academy. The lockers allow customers to pick up items ordered online on Amazon.com, as well as send returns back to Amazon.

It’s a quick and easy way to avoid getting your packages stolen from your doorstep, and getting your groceries at the same time.

“It can be other items that they’re picking up from Amazon, so let’s say they’re picking up a pair of sneakers and they want to pick up a piece of salmon on the way home, they can do that as well,” said Damien Garcia, store team leader.

Amazon bought Whole Foods back in June for more than $13 billion.

