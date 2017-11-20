Albuquerque Whole Foods gets new Amazon lockers

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can now kill two birds with one stone while grocery shopping at one Albuquerque Whole Foods.

Amazon lockers have been put up at the Whole Foods on Wyoming and Academy. The lockers allow customers to pick up items ordered online on Amazon.com, as well as send returns back to Amazon.

It’s a quick and easy way to avoid getting your packages stolen from your doorstep, and getting your groceries at the same time.

“It can be other items that they’re picking up from Amazon, so let’s say they’re picking up a pair of sneakers and they want to pick up a piece of salmon on the way home, they can do that as well,” said Damien Garcia, store team leader.

Amazon bought Whole Foods back in June for more than $13 billion.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s