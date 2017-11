ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An airman who was missing from Holloman Air Force Base for two weeks has been found.

According to the Alamogordo Daily News, airman Deanna May Gordon has been found safe.

Family says she is in the hospital but they have not yet said why,

The Air Force is now investigating the details surrounding her disappearance.

Right before going missing, they say she was seen entering Holloman Air Force Base.

No other details have been released.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps