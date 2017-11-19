Wineries eager to make up losses after California wildfires

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Last month’s deadly California wildfires had only a minimal overall effect on the wineries that dominate tourism in Napa and Sonoma counties.

But many operators are now grappling with other long-term effects of the fires that killed 43 and wiped out 8,900 buildings. Those effects include making up for losses from being closed at the busiest time of the year, assessing the impact of smoke and other damage on this year’s vintage and persuading tourists to return.

The push is on to lure tourists back to Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, which together saw more than $3.7 billion in tourism spending in 2016.

Wineries are filling the pages of the San Francisco Chronicle with ads. And the state’s tourism commission, Visit California, is spending $2 million on an advertising campaign to encourage visitors to return.