Volunteers help local Blue Star Mothers pack holiday boxes for troops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is now less than a week away. For many people, it’s a joyous time as we approach the holidays, but for our troops stationed around the country and overseas far from family, it’s a bittersweet time of year.

Saturday, local military moms with the help of dozens of volunteers came together to send military members a little piece of home.

“Our chapter cannot thank you enough for supporting our sons and daughters,” said Carol Sanchez to the crowd of volunteers.

Dozens of helpers filled boxes with girl scout cookies, salsa, toiletries and of course green chile.

“It’s very important this time of year,” Sanchez said.

Cathy Kendrick is part of the Rio Grande Blue Star Mothers group. Her son is serving in the Navy in the Pacific.

“We wish for them to be here but we know they can’t because they’re doing something very important.” she said.

These moms say especially during the holidays, being away from home weighs heavily on their military sons and daughters.

“The first package she ever got from Blue Star Moms she was so excited because it had bits of home they have green chile, which she was missing a lot,” said Dita Dow.

Each of the 300 boxes were carefully packed complete with candy and holiday cards from local kids.

“I love the schools, I love the support, I love the police department that comes out here to say ‘Hey guys you’re not forgotten, you’re loved, we’re remembering you, you’re in our prayers don’t give up,'” Kendrick said.

The Rio Grande Blue Star Mothers does box packing events several times a year.

