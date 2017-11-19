SSN: Dallas Drops Week 11 game with Philadelphia 37-9

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) defends as Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, as they lost to the now 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles 37-9. With this loss the Cowboys are now 5-5 on the season, and 0-2 without Ezekiel Elliot.

Dallas led 9-7 at the half, but Philly would erupt in the 2nd half. They finished with 383 total yards, which trumped the Cowboys total of 225. Dak Prescott would finish with zero TD’s and was also intercepted 3 times in this game, and sacked 4 times.

Dallas will look to bounce back on Thanksgiving as they host the Los Angeles Chargers at 2:30pm.