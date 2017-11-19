New Mexico runners top finishers in Philadelphia Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two New Mexico residents were the top male and female finishers in the Philadelphia marathon.

Boniface Kongin, of Albuquerque, ran the 26.2-mile course in 2:16:24 on Sunday. He was the top overall finisher among thousands of runners who battled wind gusts of up to 25 mph on a day where temperatures were in the low 50s.

Nelson Oyugi finished in second place at 2:18:08, while last year’s winner, Kimutai Cheruiyot, finished in seventh place with a 2:22:57 effort.

Sarah Kiptoo, of Santa Fe, was the first woman to cross the finish line, completing the course in 2:38:13. She led early on before falling behind during the middle portion, then regained the lead around the 20-mile mark and never trailed again.

Hellen Jemutai finished in second place at 2:40:11.