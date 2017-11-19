Man detained at Albertson’s for shoplifting, arrested for drugs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albertson’s employee jumped into action Friday when a man tried to shoplift.

Albuquerque Police say on Friday, Jacob Reyna tried to steal $3 worth of food from the Albertsons on Montgomery near San Mateo.

As Reyna was walking out the door, an Albertson’s security guard managed to stop him and handcuff him.

Police arrived and learned Reyna had been detained for two hours.

The Albertson’s employee said he was holding Reyna for so long because he believed Reyna had meth on him and a warrant for his arrest. It is unclear how this employee knew that.

Although Reyna admitted to APD that he was shoplifting, he was only charged for having drugs on him.

In court Saturday, the defense argued police had no right to search him in the first place.

Judge Christine Rodriguez released him on his own recognizance, but he will stay in jail until he faced a probation violation in another case. That case is from October when Reyna was accused of stealing a car.

Court records also show Reyna has been charged with shoplifting six times since 2014.

