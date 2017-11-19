Local film festival celebrates Native culture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local film festival celebrated Native culture Sunday.

The Pueblo Film Fest wrapped up Sunday at the Native Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

It showcased the work of the Native American Filmmakers and actors, with a focus on Pueblo people. It also highlighted other aspects of New Mexico culture.

KRQE News 13 dropped by during a series of short cooking videos exploring traditional culture through food.

“Storytelling is a very important part of our culture and how we share who we are and how we pass down the language and how we pass down the culture,” said Bettina Sandoval.

This was the fourth year of the film festival.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps