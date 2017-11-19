Lobo Football needs to dwell on the past and finish strong at San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football fell in a heartbreaker on Friday night to UNLV 38-35. With this loss the Lobos are now 3-8 overall on the season and 1-6 in conference play. That mark of 1-6 marks the lowest in the Mountain Division and no matter the outcome of Friday’s game with SDSU, they will finish in last place.

This is not how this team wants to the end the season, and they are putting all the negatives behind them as they look to snap the 6 game losing streak with a win on the road.

“There’s no sense talking a whole lot about what happened on Friday night. I mean that one was, you just had to be there to experience it, but you just want to hopefully get yourself in the same situation we were in Friday night. When you get down to the end and have a chance to win it. You know, all we want to do is try and win a football game”, said Head Coach Bob Davie on Sunday night.

UNM vs San Diego State will be on Friday at 1:30pm and it will be shown on CBS Sports Network.