GOP lieutenant governor candidate drops bid over residency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The only Republican candidate for New Mexico lieutenant governor has abruptly withdrawn from the race.

Former Indian Affairs Department Secretary Kelly Zunie dropped out Friday, citing concerns about residency requirements.

Zunie says she may not meet the criteria that candidates continuously live in New Mexico for at least five years preceding Election Day.

Zunie, a New Mexico native, moved back from Utah in July 2014.

Zunie has also faced financial issues including $15,000 in unpaid Utah state tax liens in 2016.

She has said the trouble was caused by confusion over filing taxes jointly with her husband, who still lives in Utah.

Of the five Democrats vying for lieutenant governor, Sen. Michael Padilla is facing calls to drop his bid over sexual harassment claims.