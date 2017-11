SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe wants to hear from residents about the possibility of creating a public bank.

Earlier this year, the city set up a task force exploring the idea of a bank owned by the people of Santa Fe through local governments.

Proponents say it would help grow the city’s economy and give citizens more power over how money is used in the communities.

There will be a public forum Monday to get community feedback starting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps