Chris’ Sunday Forecast

After the coldest morning of the Fall season, temperatures will slowly start to warm back up for the upcoming week.

Temperatures today will be seasonably cool with mostly sunny skies and light wind.

High pressure will then dominate New Mexico’s weather this week. This weather setup means more sunshine, dry conditions and warmer than average temperatures. It won’t be as warm as last week, but temperatures during the afternoon will continue to run 5°-15° above average this week.

Thanksgiving will be dry and sunny with the warm temperatures continuing into the holiday weekend.