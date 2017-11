ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Natural snow has been lacking this season, but that isn’t stopping resorts from getting ready for holiday skiers and snowboarders.

Angel Fire said it is finally cold enough to start snowmaking on a nightly basis.

The resort is set to open Dec. 8 and thanks to unseasonably warm temperatures so far this year, Angel Fire expects to stay open a week later than usual, into late March.

