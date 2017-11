ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second annual Toy Round Up kicked off Saturday.

The fundraiser took place at American Legion Post 13, collecting toys for kids in need.

Free green chili cheeseburgers were given to those who donated a toy or a five dollar gift.

There was a variety of live music at the event as well as door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps