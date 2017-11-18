Taos ski resort to move hazardous dirt to new location

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico ski resort has announced it is moving a load of hazardous dirt after coming under fire for dumping it near the Rio Grande.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Taos Ski Valley crews came across soil contaminated with diesel fuel along one of its ski runs back in August.

The company moved more than 60 truckloads of dirt to a waste-handling site about a mile from the Gorge Bridge.

The State Environment Department said the soil would not threaten groundwater, but nearby residents were concerned about other health implications and what they called a “lack of transparency” about the decision.

Taos Ski Valley says after the community feedback, it has decided to move the dirt to a site in Farmington.

