(KRQE) – The ski season is underway, depending on where you go.

Today, both Sipapu near Taos and Purgatory in Durango opened for the season.

The resorts only have a few lifts and trials open at this point.

Meanwhile, Pajarito in Los Alamos has pushed back its opening from next week to Dec. 16.

Ski Apache, Taos and Angel Fire also plan to open in December, but all are reporting no base on those mountains yet.