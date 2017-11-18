Santa Fe Police: dog thrown from moving car, killed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to track down whoever threw a dog out of a moving car, killing it.

Police say on Thursday night, 3-year-old Miklo and his owners were out on a walk when he slipped his leash and took off.

The family searched for him for several hours, but eventually gave up. They reported him missing to the Santa Fe animal shelter the next morning.

But police say it was later discovered that about an hour after Miklo’s disappearance that Thursday night, someone saw him being thrown out of the rear driver’s side window of a car on Airport Road, killing the miniature pinscher mix.

Miklo “suffered a broken back, crushed pelvis and fluid in his lungs after being thrown from the car which resulted in his death,” SFPD said.

The car involved is only described as a four-door Nissan sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to come forward.