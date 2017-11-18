ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-

Week 2 of the playoffs is on tap in this weeks edition of the Football Show. We start things off with a look at the Class 6A State Playoffs. Rio Rancho went down to play Las Cruces at the Field of Dreams, then its Manzano hosting Clovis, and then Jared Chester has a look at the rivalry between La Cueva and Eldorado. The other side of the bracket is also discussed with a few special guests in studio from Cleveland High School.

NM Football Friday Week 13 Pt. 2

In this block of the Football Show Class 5A is showcased. Van Tate has the updates from across the 5A Playoffs and even talks about it with the St. Pius Head Coach. Jared Chester talks with a senior Sartan about the playoffs as well. Rounding out this block is the Marty Saiz State Farm Player of the Week award, which went to Los Lunas running back Nick Gaerland.

NM Football Friday Week 13 Pt. 3

The Moriarty fighting Pintos had to travel to Ruidoso for quarterfinal play. The Warriors protected their home turf. Jared Chester made a trip to north to preview the battle of Las Vegas. In Portales the defending champion Rams remain in the hunt for another crown.

NM Football Friday Week 13 Pt. 4

The Estancia Bears hosted the Raton Tigers Friday night. The Bears sent the visitors away with an ended season. The Bears also provided this week’s block of the week.