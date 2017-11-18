New Mexico sees over-the-year job growth in private sector

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate edged lower in October to 6.1 percent, slightly less than the previous month and nearly a percentage point less than the same period last year.

The state jobless rate is still higher than the national rate, but labor officials say New Mexico over the past year has recorded gains in the private sector that have resulted in 13,900 jobs, or 2.2 percent growth.

Employment in the leisure and hospitality sector was up 4,000 jobs, or 4.2 percent, representing the most substantial numeric gain of all industries.

Over-the-year job losses in mining have ranged of 100 to 800 jobs in the last seven months.

Among the state’s 33 counties, Luna had the highest unemployment rate – 10.3 percent – for October, followed by McKinley and Torrance counties.