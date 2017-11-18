Lobos share the football field with UNLV on senior night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Twenty Lobo seniors played in front of the hometown crowd for one last time Friday night. For one last time the Lobos also fell short at home. The UNLV Rebels kept their bowl hopes alive by coming back to beat the Lobos in the final minute of the game 38-35. The Lobos appeared poised to play spoiler, scoring on a 41 yard Lamar Jordan touchdown run with only one minute and 11 seconds left in the game.

It made the score 35-30 New Mexico. With time running down UNLV drove downfield on a 77 yard five play drive to seal the victory. Quarterback Armani Rogers connected on a 14 yard touchdown play to Kendal Keys for the decisive score. The Rebels also went for two to make it a 38-35 final. The game was one of running the football.

Rogers accounted for 193 rush yards for the Rebels while running back Lexington Thomas had 127 and two touchdowns. The Lobos had three players with over 100 yards rushing. Tyrone Owens led with 164. Daryl Chestnut rushed for 145 yards while quarterback Lamar Jordan had 116 yards on the ground. The Lobos have now lost six straight games and will close out their 2017 season at San Diego State Friday.