Lobo Women’s Cross Country Takes NCAA Championships again

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – For the 2nd time in 3 years the Lobo Women’s Cross Country team will return to UNM as National Champions. The team took 1st place at this year’s NCAA Championships in Louisville and had 4 runners finish in the top 15.

Leading the pack and solidifying the Lobos spot as National Champions was sophomore runner Ednah Kurgat. Kurgat took home the individual title at the race, which marks the first ever in UNM program history. Her time of 19 minutes, 19.42 seconds was the best on Saturday as the Lobos are once again National Champions.