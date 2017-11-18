Lobo Women are now 4-0 after 86-75 win over NMSU on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobo Women’s Basketball team is continuing to roll as they took out in state rival New Mexico State 86-75 on Saturday. UNM is now 4-0 on the season and had 4 scorers finish in the double digits.

Cherise Beynon led the Lobos and all scorers on Saturday with 27 points. Beynon also finished the game with 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Tesha Buck along with Alex Lapeyrolerie finished with 17 points, and while she fouled out in this game Jaisa Nunn finished with 12 points and 13 boards.

UNM will now gear up to host their annual Thanksgiving Tournament. UNM will start with Wichita State on Friday at 7pm.