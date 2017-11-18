High School Football Saturday: Playoff Round up

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The High School playoffs are in full swing for New Mexico High School Football, and on Saturday teams punched their way into the semis.

Here are the scores from around the area:

6A: 3-Cleveland Defeated 6-Hobbs 49-24. Cleveland will play La Cueva in the semis.

5A: 2-Belen Defeated 7-Miyamura 46-21. Belen moves on to play 3-Roswell in the Semis, after Roswell defeated 6-Aztec 42-35.

1-Artesia Defeated 8-St. Pius X 47-14. Artesia moves on to play Farmington in the Semis.

4A: 3-Robertson Defeated 6-West Las Vegas 14-13. Robertson moves on to play Portales in the Semis

8-Hatch Valley Upsets 1-St. Michael’s 26-24. Hatch will now play Ruidoso in the Semifinals.