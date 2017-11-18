Families become official during National Adoption Day event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a day many children wait for, sometimes for quite a while.

The day they officially become the newest member of a family. However, they don’t need a piece of paper to feel like they belong.

“There’s no looking back. It’s not something we planned but you know what…” trailed Helen Magallon as she became emotional.

Sometimes there are just no words to describe the feeling. “It’s just been awesome,” her husband, Semitro Magallon said.

“Today quite frankly is the most joyous day I have all year long,” explained Judge Marie Ward, Children’s Court Division. “It’s really amazing.”

Saturday was National Adoption Day at Children’s Court in Bernalillo County when families grow legally, giving peace of mind to families knowing they’re now unbreakable.

“There’s no way we could image our lives without our children,” Helen Magallon said.

For Kaley and Victoria Johnson-Gonzales it’s a day their relatives couldn’t miss, more than 30 of them.

“She was three months, she was perfect,” they said. “She’s always been a part of our family.”

Saturday, 3-year-old Adelina Marie, became their daughter. The moment brought tears of joy signifying the start of a new chapter.

“We’re blessed,” Kaley said. “There are so many wonderful children in our state and they all need homes and they all need a family.”

“If this is something for you really consider, pray about it because a lot of kids need homes, they need love,” Semirto Magallon said.

27 children were legally adopted during Saturday morning’s National Adoption Day event that took place in Albuquerque

